Burry Warns Nasdaq Nears “Bloody Car Crash”

Investor Michael Burry, renowned for his foresight in “The Big Short,” has issued a stark warning regarding the Nasdaq 100 Index, cautioning that it is heading towards a dramatic reversal. In a recent Substack post, Burry described the current market surge as “parabolic,” pushing technology valuations to what he deems unsustainable heights. He drew parallels to the peak of the dot-com bubble, just prior to its collapse, expressing significant concern over the rapid ascent of chip stocks.

Burry highlighted that the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has surged by nearly 70 per cent since the end of March, an observation he views as particularly alarming. By his reckoning, the Nasdaq 100 is trading at 43 times earnings, which is considerably above the implied level of around 30 times. This discrepancy, he suggests, indicates that “Wall Street may be overstating by more than 50 per cent the earnings at our fastest growing, most highly valued companies.” Data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group further underscores this, showing the semiconductor index has only reached such an extreme above its 200-day moving average twice before: in July 1995 and March 2000, coinciding with the internet bubble’s peak.

These concerns are echoed by other market observers, who point to the rally spurred by the artificial-intelligence spending boom from major tech firms. This surge has propelled indexes to record highs, even amid global geopolitical tensions. Sundial Capital Research analysts noted the S&P 500 recently hit a record high with only 5 per cent of its members at 52-week lows, illustrating the concentrated nature of the rally. Burry advised investors to take profits from the recent rally and reduce their exposure to stocks generally, particularly within the tech sector. While he holds a “significant leveraged short position” on other companies, he cautioned against shorting in the current environment due to the expense and risk involved. He concluded that “the resolution will be to much lower prices.”