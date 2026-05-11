Aeris Resources Unveils Strong Tritton Drilling Results

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), a mid-tier base and precious metals producer, with its copper-dominant portfolio comprising two operating assets, multiple development projects, and a highly prospective exploration portfolio, reported on 11 May 2026 excellent underground drill results from its Tritton Operation in central New South Wales. Significant copper intersections were achieved at both the Avoca Tank and Budgerygar deposits. Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne noted these results underscore Tritton’s resource growth potential, confirming both deposits are crucial ore sources and open at depth.

At Avoca Tank, drilling confirmed a new mineralised trend linking to the central body, extending high-grade copper over 200 metres, doubling the prior strike length. Key intercepts include ATEL122 with 6.6 metres at 6.52% copper, 0.38g/t gold, 9.3g/t silver, and ATEL154 returning 24.0 metres at 3.03% copper. These findings suggest a larger mineralised system, with mineralisation remaining open along strike and at depth.

The resource definition drill program at Budgerygar concluded, yielding significantly thicker copper sulphide intersections than previously modelled. Assay results like BDEL121 (39.5 metres at 1.72% copper) and BDEL116 (21.1 metres at 2.58% copper) support upgrading the current Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated classification. This program focused on upgrading specific sulphide lenses over a 250-metre down-dip extent.

Updated Mineral Resource estimates for both Avoca Tank and Budgerygar are anticipated in Q4 FY26, driven by these encouraging drill results. Aeris Resources continues its strategy with four underground drill rigs at Tritton, targeting extensions of known deposits to identify near-mine growth opportunities and bolster future mine plans with additional high-grade ore.