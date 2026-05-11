ASX Dips Heavily, CSL Shares Plummet

The Australian share market experienced significant broad losses near midday (AEST), predominantly due to a substantial plunge in global biotechnology leader CSL. Shares in the company, which develops and manufactures plasma-derived therapies, vaccines, and recombinant protein products, plummeted by nearly 20 per cent, reaching an 11-year low. This sharp decline followed CSL’s revelation of a significant $7 billion write-down and drastically revised, lower earnings forecasts. The biotech giant was scheduled to brief analysts this morning, detailing what has been described as a challenging year for its operations.

The broader market reflected CSL’s woes, with the ASX seeing widespread losses across various sectors. Amidst the general downturn, some companies delivered more positive updates. Industrial explosives manufacturer Dyno Nobel reported a lift in its latest profit figures, while grocery wholesaler and distributor Metcash projected a robust $270 million profit. Conversely, the Chief Executive of poultry producer Inghams publicly apologised for the company’s sub-par returns, contributing to a diverse landscape of corporate performance updates.

Beyond market movements, a powerful cohort of chief executives representing the nation’s largest retirement funds has engaged with the government. Their collective letter advocates for a ban on the “trustee-for-hire” model, a development that could significantly affect emerging rivals within the competitive superannuation sector. Separately, market analysts are observing that the current enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence, dubbed “AI mania,” has now exceeded a key valuation metric last seen during the dotcom boom, sparking discussions about the sustainability of its growth trajectory.