OpenLearning Bolsters Philippine Presence with Philippine Normal University Agreement

OpenLearning Limited (ASX: OLL) is an AI-powered learning management system and lifelong learning platform offered to organisations on a SaaS business model. The company has announced a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) agreement with Philippine Normal University (PNU). This agreement, secured through OpenLearning’s Philippine reseller, CE-Logic Inc., marks a significant step in the company’s expansion within the Southeast Asian education sector. PNU, recognised as the National Center for Teacher Education in the Philippines, selected OpenLearning’s LMS following a competitive procurement process.

The initial agreement spans one year, commencing June 1, 2026, and will cover 5,000 students during the first term of Academic Year 2026–2027. This duration aligns with Philippine government procurement rules that typically limit the length and value of contracts with public institutions. There is an opportunity to expand the agreement to encompass PNU’s entire enrolment of approximately 12,000 students under a longer-term arrangement after the initial period. PNU’s decision was influenced by OpenLearning’s AI course creation capabilities, outcomes-based assessment, integrated portfolio, secure cloud infrastructure, and lifelong learning features, supporting PNU’s modernisation program to upgrade teacher education nationwide.

This partnership is the first Philippine university secured under the CE-Logic reseller agreement, which was established in October 2025, validating the partnership’s go-to-market strategy. CE-Logic will provide the cloud-hosted LMS, including its Generative AI assistant and AI course builder, alongside comprehensive training and ongoing technical support. While the net value to OpenLearning for the first year is approximately A$30,000, and therefore not considered financially material at this time, the company views the agreement as strategically important. It serves as a crucial reference customer for future institutional sales across the Philippines, where CE-Logic is actively progressing a substantial pipeline of LMS opportunities through 2026.