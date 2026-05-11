Aeris Resources Unveils Strong Drilling Results at Tritton Operation

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), an established Australian copper-gold producer and explorer with a portfolio of operating assets, development projects, and exploration, today announced excellent drilling results from its Tritton Operation in central New South Wales. Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne highlighted the significant prospectivity at Tritton for resource growth, stating that both Avoca Tank and Budgerygar are key ore sources for the operation and remain open at depth. He noted these results could materially improve the near-term mine plan.

At the Avoca Tank deposit, a new mineralised trend has been confirmed to connect with the central trend, tracing high-grade copper over 200 metres, more than doubling its previously understood strike length. Key intersections included 6.6 metres at 6.52% copper in ATEL122, 6.3 metres at 4.34% copper in ATEL125, and 24.0 metres at 3.03% copper in ATEL154. Mineralisation at Avoca Tank remains open along strike to the south and both up and down dip.

Meanwhile, the resource definition drill program at the Budgerygar deposit has concluded, with assay results indicating thicker intersections than previously modelled. This outcome supports an anticipated upgrade of the current Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated Mineral Resource classification. Notable intercepts included 21.1 metres at 2.58% copper in BDEL116, 19.4 metres at 2.01% copper in BDEL111, and 39.5 metres at 1.72% copper in BDEL121.

Mineral Resource updates for both Avoca Tank and Budgerygar are anticipated in Q4 FY26, incorporating these encouraging drill results. Aeris Resources indicated continued prioritisation of resource definition and extension drilling throughout FY27 across the Tritton Operation.