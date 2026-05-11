ACDC Metals Kicks Off Exploration at Mount Jackson Gold-Silver Project, Expands Claims

ACDC Metals Limited (ASX: ADC), a diversified exploration company focused on the development of strategically important Heavy Mineral Sands and Rare Earth Element projects, while expanding its commodity exposure through gold and silver exploration in both Australia and the United States, has announced the commencement of its exploration program at the Mount Jackson Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA. This follows the project’s acquisition on 30 April 2026, marking a swift move to on-ground activities within the renowned Walker Lane Trend.

The initial phase of exploration has seen an airborne geophysical survey, encompassing magnetics and radiometrics, successfully completed over the entire expanded claim area. Processing and interpretation of this geophysical data are currently underway, with the objective of defining priority drilling targets. Concurrently, ACDC Metals has significantly expanded its footprint at Mount Jackson through additional staking, growing the consolidated project from approximately 3.6 square kilometres to about 13.3 square kilometres, now comprising 164 BLM lode mining claims. CEO Tom Davidson expressed enthusiasm, stating the additional staking provides a strong consolidated position and room to expand opportunities.

Financially, the company confirmed the successful completion of a placement, which has generated A$870,000 (post fees). Additionally, ACDC Metals plans to launch a rights issue aimed at raising up to a further A$1.516 million. In a corporate update, Non-Executive Director Mr. Ivan Fairhall has tendered his resignation due to increased commitments in other roles. The board, while thanking Mr. Fairhall for his contributions since the company’s ASX listing in January 2023, has stated it will not be seeking to appoint a replacement director at this time, deeming the current board composition appropriate.