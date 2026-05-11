Merino & Co. Limited (ASX: MNC) announced on 11 May 2026 that it has successfully secured a purchase order valued at A$1.1 million from its newly appointed China distribution partner. This significant order encompasses a range of the company’s wool garments and accessories. Merino & Co. is a vertically integrated company involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of wool products, including merino wool garments and accessories. This initial order marks a crucial step in the company’s strategy under the recently established Exclusive China Distribution Agreement.

The A$1.1 million purchase order represents the first major commercial execution milestone following the Exclusive China Distribution Agreement, which was initially announced on 4 May 2026. This development provides Merino & Co. with near-term revenue visibility, while also serving to validate the strong demand for its high-quality wool products within the expansive Chinese market. The company has identified China as a key international market where colder climates drive higher demand for premium wool offerings.

In response to this substantial order, Merino & Co. has already commenced detailed production planning. The aim is to fulfil the order efficiently and in strict accordance with the agreed timelines set with its China distribution partner. Managing Director Fiona Yue commented on the achievement, stating, “This order represents an important milestone following the Exclusive China Distribution Agreement with the distribution partner and provides immediate commercial momentum for the business.” This successful initial order positions Merino & Co. to capitalise further on its strategic partnership in the region.