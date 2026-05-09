Jane Street Records Staggering Q1 Trading Haul

Jane Street, the Wall Street market maker, has announced a record trading revenue of A$16.1 billion for the first three months of the year. This impressive haul was largely driven by periods of increased market volatility and a significant jump in the value of its stakes in prominent artificial intelligence firms, such as Anthropic. During the quarter, the company also saw its profits more than double to A$10.3 billion, with overall revenues climbing over 40% compared to the same period last year, solidifying its position at the forefront of high-frequency trading. Jane Street, launched in 2000, functions as a leading global market maker, providing liquidity by buying and selling a diverse range of financial products, including ETFs, equities, bonds, options, commodities, and currencies across exchanges worldwide.

The firm’s robust performance was particularly buoyed by its medium-frequency trading strategies, which involve holding positions for durations ranging from several minutes to days, leveraging sophisticated machine-driven analysis. Crucially, its investments in several AI companies, including Anthropic and Nvidia-backed cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave, significantly contributed to its gains. This strong quarterly outcome follows a reported record-breaking year in 2025, where Jane Street generated A$39.6 billion in net trading revenue.

Increased market volatility typically provides fertile ground for large banks’ trading desks and algorithmic firms, as investors actively adjust portfolios to hedge against risks. The first quarter saw market jitters intensify due to worries about AI’s impact on software companies and the uncertain geopolitical landscape, including the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran. Concerns over potential oil supply disruptions from a blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit point, stoked stagflation fears and triggered repeated bouts of selloffs that kept trading desks busy. Jane Street’s robust quarter comes as other major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, also reported booming trading revenue during the March quarter, underscoring a strong period for market-making activities.