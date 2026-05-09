U.S. Senate to Debate Landmark Crypto Regulation

The United States Senate is scheduled to consider crucial legislation next week aimed at establishing a clear regulatory framework for cryptocurrency. Dubbed the “Clarity Act,” this bill intends to resolve a significant deadlock between crypto companies and traditional U.S. banks. U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, announced the panel will hold an executive session on May 14 at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) in Washington, D.C. If enacted, the legislation would clarify financial regulators’ jurisdiction over the burgeoning digital asset sector, potentially boosting its widespread adoption and providing much-needed certainty.

The cryptocurrency industry has been a strong advocate for the bill, deeming it vital for the future of U.S. digital assets and addressing longstanding issues. A core component of the “Clarity Act” is its aim to define whether crypto tokens qualify as securities, commodities, or other classifications, offering crucial legal clarity. The bill also includes a provision designed to mediate a heated dispute between crypto firms and the banking sector. This compromise would prohibit customer rewards on idle holdings of dollar-backed stablecoins, given their resemblance to bank deposits, while permitting rewards on other stablecoin activities like payments.

Banking trade groups have vehemently opposed this stablecoin provision, arguing it grants crypto companies too much latitude and could divert deposits from the regulated banking system. Banks are making a last-ditch effort to peel support from some Republicans before the hearing. Lobbyists contend the “Clarity Act” needs to close a perceived “loophole” allowing intermediaries to pay interest on stablecoins, fearing a flight of deposits from insured institutions and potential financial instability. Conversely, crypto companies argue that prohibiting third parties from paying interest on stablecoins would be anti-competitive. The industry hopes for the bill’s passage in the coming months.