HSBC Loss Highlights Private Credit Sector Risks

London-headquartered banking giant HSBC announced an unexpected US$400 million loss this week, linked to a fraud case involving a British mortgage lender. This significant setback immediately spotlighted banks’ deep involvement in the burgeoning private credit sector. While the loss was fraud-related, it underscored why global regulators are increasingly scrutinising the industry. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has warned of escalating risks from banks’ expanding connections with the approximately US$3.5 trillion private credit market, citing potential for rising defaults, high investment concentration, and a general lack of transparency.

Amid these regulatory concerns, the broader lending landscape is beginning to shift. A Reuters analysis revealed some U.S. borrowers are now opting for bank-led syndicated loans over private credit, as financing terms in the private market become less competitive. Further, sector-specific strains emerged from earnings reports of business development companies (BDCs). Leading asset managers Blackstone and BlackRock both reported reduced valuations of their private credit funds in the first quarter, with BlackRock cutting one fund by 5% and Blackstone’s Secured Lending Fund seeing its net asset value per share drop by 2.4%. Blue Owl’s largest publicly traded private credit fund plans to decrease its software sector exposure, citing re-assessed valuations and increased competition.

Despite these signs of stress and heightened scrutiny, a widespread wave of defaults requiring immediate refinancing within the private credit market is not considered imminent. A Reuters analysis of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings from 74 private credit funds indicates that significant debt maturity walls for private credit borrowers are generally projected further out, primarily into 2027 and 2028. This suggests that while individual challenges are emerging, systemic risk from widespread near-term maturities remains contained.