Proposed CGT Overhaul Sparks Economic Concerns

Concerns are mounting over proposed changes to Australia’s capital gains tax (CGT) regime, with critics highlighting an apparent contradiction to previous election promises. While the government frames these changes as economic ‘reform,’ opponents contend they would grant politicians more taxpayer funds, which they fear could be misspent. A key aspect of the proposal involves indexing an asset’s value to inflation, which critics suggest could significantly alter the tax landscape for businesses and investors, potentially leading to a substantial increase in tax payable.

A hypothetical small business example illustrates the potential impact. An investment of $250,000, growing into a $5 million valuation over a decade, currently incurs approximately $1.1 million in capital gains tax under existing rules. However, under the proposed changes, this same business sale could face a tax liability of $2.2 million – a near 96 per cent increase. This stark difference is further highlighted when comparing Australia to other nations: a similar sale in New Zealand would incur zero capital gains tax, while the US, UK, and Canada would see levies around $1.1 million, $1.1 million, and $940,000 respectively. Critics argue this could make Australia significantly less attractive for entrepreneurial activity.

Critics suggest that these changes risk stifling entrepreneurship, innovation, and overall productivity, potentially driving talent and investment overseas where tax burdens are lower. This comes amidst broader concerns about increasing government spending and national debt. Figures indicate that federal and state government borrowings are projected to reach $1 trillion of additional taxpayer money since 2019 by 2028. Nationally, public debt is forecast to reach $1.8 trillion by 2028, up from $789 billion in 2019, translating to an average of $63,300 per Australian citizen. Opponents warn that such policies, coupled with rising debt, could lead to a higher cost of living, increased inflation, and a less prosperous future for the nation.