Macquarie Delivers Strong Profit Amid Market Volatility

Sydney-headquartered Macquarie Group has defied broader market turbulence, reporting its second-biggest annual profit, surpassing analyst expectations. The asset management and banking giant engages in diverse financial services globally, including asset management, banking, wealth management, and commodities. For the full year ending March 31, the company posted a net profit of $4.85 billion. This strong performance, however, saw internal dynamics at play, with Macquarie’s commodities boss reportedly out-earning the chief executive, whose pay was impacted by a series of regulatory issues despite the bumper profits.

The impressive result from Macquarie comes as the Australian share market experienced a significant dip, with the ASX falling 1.5 per cent near noon (AEST). This downturn was largely attributed to an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which subsequently pushed up global oil prices. In other corporate news, REA Group adjusted its cost guidance, while News Corp is projecting a record profit, indicating varied fortunes across different sectors of the economy.

Further impacting the financial landscape, Goldman Sachs has flagged that the Australian government’s proposed changes to the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) regime are set to significantly alter how Australians invest in shares, both domestically and internationally. Treasurer Jim Chalmers also weighed in on superannuation, indicating that the existing super performance test may be deterring investments in start-up companies. These discussions highlight ongoing regulatory and policy shifts that could reshape investment strategies and capital allocation within Australia.