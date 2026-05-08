Jindalee Lithium to Raise A$11 Million for McDermitt Project and NASDAQ Listing

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) is an Australian exploration company. It is primarily focused on advancing its McDermitt Lithium Project, a significant lithium clay deposit located in the United States. The company has announced a significant capital raising initiative, aiming to secure up to approximately A$11 million before expenses through a combination of a non-renounceable entitlement offer and a concurrent placement to sophisticated and professional investors. This strategic funding round is designed to bolster the company’s financial position as it progresses its key US assets.

The non-renounceable entitlement offer invites eligible shareholders to subscribe for one new share for every nineteen shares held, at an issue price of A$0.46 per new share. This offer targets raising up to A$2.5 million and includes one attaching option for every new share issued, at no additional cost. These attaching options will have an exercise price of A$0.60 and expire on 30 June 2029. In parallel, a placement to sophisticated and professional investors is set to raise approximately A$8.5 million, also at A$0.46 per share, with participants offered one placement option for every share, subject to necessary shareholder approval.

Funds raised from both the entitlement offer and placement are primarily allocated to advancing and de-risking the McDermitt Lithium Project. Key activities slated for funding include exploration and infill drilling, metallurgical test work, technical studies, and permitting. A portion of the capital will also support the execution of the proposed NASDAQ listing of US Elemental Inc., which holds the McDermitt project, covering associated listing and transaction costs, and providing general working capital. The company reiterates that an investment in its shares and options should be considered speculative.