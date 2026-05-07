Coinbase Posts Second Consecutive Loss Amid Crypto Volatility

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN.O) has recorded its second consecutive quarter of losses, with significant market volatility and a broad digital-asset sell-off severely impacting its trading volumes. Coinbase Global is a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. It facilitates the buying, selling, and storage of various digital assets. Its shares were down approximately 4% in extended trading, contributing to a nearly 15% decline so far in 2026. This downturn reflects a broader softening of trading activity across digital-asset exchanges since early this year.

The company’s transaction revenue slumped about 40% to $756 million during the quarter, down from $1.26 billion recorded a year earlier. Total revenue at Coinbase fell to $1.43 billion from $2.03 billion a year earlier. Coinbase reported a net loss of $394.1 million, or $1.49 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $65.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier. This challenging environment has been driven by waning momentum in crypto prices, tighter financial conditions, and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, which has dampened appetite for risk following a rally to record highs last October.

Rising Middle East tensions also drove a broad risk-off shift in global markets, pushing investors into safe-haven assets. Digital assets have lost their portfolio-hedge appeal, increasingly tracking broader financial markets and curbing cross-asset inflows, making it tougher for firms like Coinbase to generate counter-cyclical trading gains in downturns. Earlier this week, Coinbase cut about 700 jobs, or about 14% of its global workforce, to trim costs amid crypto market volatility. CEO Brian Armstrong added in a blog post that current market conditions have required the firm to streamline operations and “emerge leaner” ahead of the next crypto cycle and reposition its business for the artificial intelligence era.