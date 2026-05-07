Eurobank Reports Solid Profit Surge in Q1

Greece’s Eurobank (EURBr.AT), a prominent lender operating across Southeastern Europe, has reported a solid 0.7% year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit, reaching 351 million euros ($413.09 million) for the latest quarter. This positive financial outcome was largely attributed to robust organic loan growth and a significant rise in fee income across its operations. The bank’s earnings were further bolstered by continued credit expansion across its core markets, coupled with a sharp uplift in wealth management activity, collectively showcasing a resilient and diversified performance.

The lender detailed strong operational results, including organic loan growth that added 1.1 billion euros in the first quarter, marking a substantial 9.8% year-on-year increase. Concurrently, net interest income saw a healthy rise of 4.0% year-on-year, climbing to 664 million euros. Fee and commission income proved particularly dynamic, surging by 19.9% on the year to 203 million euros. This impressive growth was primarily driven by robust contributions from both its lending activities and its expanding wealth management segments, reflecting strong client engagement and market demand.

Furthermore, Eurobank’s core capital and asset quality metrics remained robust. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at a healthy 15.4%, while the non-performing exposure (NPE) ratio was maintained at a strong 2.6%. The bank’s international footprint also played a crucial role, with non-Greek operations contributing a significant 47% of the overall adjusted net profit, underscoring the success of its regional diversification strategy. CEO Fokion Karavias provided a confident outlook, affirming that Eurobank is firmly on track to deliver its ambitious 2026 strategic plan, despite the prevailing heightened geopolitical risks in the broader economic environment.