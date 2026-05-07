ECB Signals Rate Hikes Amid Inflation Surge

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel has issued a stark warning regarding escalating inflation risk, partly attributing it to geopolitical tensions impacting global energy prices. Speaking on Thursday, Schnabel also cautioned against the “quiet erosion” of central bank independence amidst rising global debt. Her remarks have significantly bolstered market expectations for euro zone interest rate hikes, possibly as early as next month, joining fellow rate-setters backing such measures to counter consumer price ripple effects.

The German policymaker highlighted concerning trends, including companies planning price increases despite subdued demand and rising household inflation expectations. Schnabel stressed that if the energy price shock broadens, monetary policy will need to tighten to contain second-round effects threatening price stability, a risk she noted has intensified. She suggested fuel prices could permeate the economy faster than during the 2021-22 inflation episode due to “fresh memories.” Financial markets are currently pricing in three or four ECB rate hikes over the next 12 months, potentially lifting the key deposit rate to 2.75%-3% from its current 2%.

Central bank independence was a core theme of Schnabel’s speech. She argued that political attacks risk lasting damage by sowing doubts about their ability to act freely, weakening long-term inflation expectation anchors. This is concerning as political pressures coincide with rising government debt, risking tension between price stability and fiscal sustainability, potentially leading to “fiscal dominance.” Schnabel appealed to governments to support inflation containment by ensuring sustainable public debt and preserving financial crisis regulations. She underscored that allowing “fiscal and financial dominance to quietly erode the space for monetary policy amid blurred mandates” would ultimately lead to higher inflation and lower growth.