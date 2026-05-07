US State Department Revokes Passports for Child Support Debt

The United States State Department has initiated the process of revoking US passports for thousands of parents who have accumulated significant amounts of unpaid child support, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. This federal action, which commenced on Friday, is initially concentrated on individuals with child support debts totalling $100,000 or more. This first wave of revocations is estimated to affect approximately 2,700 American passport holders, representing a substantial step by authorities to address long-standing financial obligations.

Further details from the Associated Press, citing information provided by the State Department, indicate that the revocation program is set to be expanded soon. This next phase will broaden the scope to include parents who owe more than $2,500 in outstanding child support. This specific monetary threshold is derived from a 1996 law that, until now, has seen limited enforcement. The expansion signals a more comprehensive approach to leveraging federal authority to ensure compliance with child support orders across a wider demographic.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters regarding the specifics of the program’s implementation or its projected impact on the affected individuals. This move by Washington highlights an increased focus on the enforcement of child support responsibilities, potentially altering the international travel capabilities for a significant number of citizens as the program proceeds through its various phases and thresholds.