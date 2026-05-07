HawkEye 360 Lands US$416 Million IPO

Herndon, Virginia-based space analytics firm HawkEye 360 has successfully raised US$416 million in its initial public offering, the company announced on Wednesday. The firm sold 16 million shares priced at US$26 apiece, reaching the top end of its targeted range of US$24 to US$26 per share. This successful listing gives HawkEye 360 a market valuation of approximately US$2.42 billion. The company is slated to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday under the ticker symbol ‘HAWK’.

Founded in 2015, HawkEye 360 specialises in providing signal-intelligence data to defense, intelligence, and national security agencies. It utilises a constellation of satellites to detect, locate, and analyse radio frequency emissions across the globe. The company currently operates more than 30 satellites, with a substantial portion of its revenue derived from the U.S. government and allied nations. In December, HawkEye 360 expanded its capabilities and reinforced its ties with U.S. agencies through the acquisition of ISA, enhancing its signal processing and classified intelligence systems.

Following a robust April, the broader market anticipates an uptick in IPO activity over the coming months. HawkEye 360’s debut is expected to gauge investor demand for defense technology and space-technology offerings within the equity markets. Its performance could also provide insights into the appetite for space-focused companies, especially as investors await a potential public filing from industry giant SpaceX, which may bolster confidence for other peers contemplating listings. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and Jefferies were among the underwriters for the offering.