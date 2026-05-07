UBS Eyes US Growth Amidst Swiss Capital Debate

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti recently affirmed the Swiss bank’s strategic intent to expand its business operations within the United States. Speaking in St. Gallen, Ermotti also committed to preparing the financial institution for any outcomes stemming from a parliamentary debate concerning proposed stricter capital regulations. UBS is a prominent Swiss bank, providing financial services globally. It offers wealth management, investment banking, asset management, and retail and corporate banking services. The bank secured a national banking licence in the United States in March, and while expansion could involve an acquisition, Ermotti indicated it wasn’t the sole pathway, acknowledging that no large organisation can rule out such moves.

The Swiss government last month presented parliament with a bill that could make foreign expansion more costly for UBS. This move has prompted speculation that the bank might consider relocating its headquarters if the new rules prove too onerous. However, Swiss lawmakers on Monday opted to review alternative options for the proposed capital requirements, deferring a swift decision on the matter. Lawmakers are scheduled to continue debating the capital bill in August, meaning a vote by the full upper chamber of parliament is unlikely before September.

Throughout the uncertainty, Mr Ermotti has vowed to work diligently to ensure UBS and Switzerland continue to benefit mutually. He stated his focus remains on “making UBS strong out of Switzerland,” but also emphasised the bank’s fiduciary duty to prepare for every possible scenario. This strategic balancing act underscores UBS’s commitment to its Swiss roots while proactively positioning itself for global growth and regulatory changes.