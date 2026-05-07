Hiscox Reports Robust First-Quarter Premium Growth

British insurer Hiscox (HSX.L) has reported a significant 10.2% rise in its first-quarter insurance contract written premiums, a key financial metric indicating the value of new and renewed insurance policies. The London-listed company, which operates as an international specialist insurer, providing a comprehensive range of insurance products and services, unveiled these strong results on Thursday. This substantial increase underscores a period of positive operational performance for the multinational underwriting group, headquartered in Bermuda and serving clients across diverse global markets, including Australia.

The compelling growth in premiums was primarily driven by robust expansion observed across its retail insurance business. Hiscox specialises in underwriting a broad spectrum of risks, from personal lines such as home and contents, motor, and travel insurance, to more intricate commercial coverage for small businesses and large corporations, as well as niche specialty lines. The strong performance of the retail segment highlights the company’s effectiveness in attracting and retaining customers in its consumer-facing divisions, significantly contributing to the overall positive financial figures for the initial three months of the year.

The reported 10.2% surge in insurance contract written premiums during the first quarter demonstrates Hiscox’s sustained momentum within the highly competitive global insurance market. These figures reflect the company’s ability to expand its policy base and maintain a healthy underwriting portfolio. The successful performance in its retail business is a clear indicator of strategic execution in capturing market share and responding effectively to customer demand, providing a solid foundation for its ongoing financial trajectory.