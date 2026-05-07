UK Watchdogs Probe Claims Market Misconduct

UK financial and legal watchdogs have initiated a joint examination into practices within the claims-management market, following concerns regarding unfair exit fees, misleading advertising, and aggressive marketing. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced the review on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), expressing worry that some law firms and claims management companies (CMCs) are failing the consumers they are meant to assist. Claims management companies are entities that help individuals pursue legitimate claims for redress, often against financial institutions or service providers.

Regulators have been particularly frustrated by a market where fees can consume at least 30% of any compensation. This issue is prominent in cases linked to an estimated £9.1 billion ($12.4 billion) motor finance redress pot, freely accessible to the public. The FCA also noted concerns in areas like housing disrepair, highlighting poor practices such as consumers being signed up without consent, lacking clear explanations of implications, or being represented by multiple parties, which can significantly delay compensation payouts.

The comprehensive review will scrutinise whether consumers receive a fair deal, if financial incentives create conflicts, and whether firms possess appropriate permissions. The FCA, regulating CMCs since 2019, pledged robust action against non-cooperating parties, utilising its full review, supervisory, and enforcement powers. Already, the FCA has prompted the removal or amendment of 800 misleading motor finance adverts, facilitated over 28,000 consumers exiting contracts free of charge, and compelled three CMCs to reduce “unreasonable” fees. The SRA is separately investigating 76 law firms for high-volume claims, having already shut seven.