Neuren Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q1 DAYBUE Sales and Positive STIX Launch

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) has reported a strong start to the year, with its partner Acadia Pharmaceuticals announcing first-quarter 2026 net sales of DAYBUE® (trofinetide) reaching US$101 million. This figure represents a robust 20% increase compared to Q1 2025. Neuren Pharmaceuticals develops new drug therapies for serious neurological disorders caused by genetic abnormalities or brain injury, with its therapies targeting the critical role of Insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) in the brain. DAYBUE was recently recommended by a Delphi expert consensus panel as part of the standard of care for eligible patients with Rett syndrome.

Driving this growth was the positive initial rollout of DAYBUE STIX, a new powder formulation of trofinetide. Following a limited launch in the US during Q1 2026, focused on Rett syndrome Centers of Excellence, DAYBUE STIX recorded over 250 prescriptions, with approximately 30% for treatment-naïve patients or those who had previously discontinued treatment. Early reception was highly favourable, showing over 80% caregiver satisfaction and strong healthcare professional endorsement. Neuren CEO Jon Pilcher highlighted the strong start for DAYBUE, expressing optimism for the broader US launch’s impact and noting significant potential upside in the US market, given current penetration rates.

Globally, progress for trofinetide continues. Enrolment in the ongoing clinical trial in Japan has accelerated, with topline results now anticipated between September and November 2026. In Europe, the re-examination process for trofinetide is expected to conclude in June 2026. For Neuren, Q1 2026 royalty income from DAYBUE reached US$10.4 million, a 23% increase from Q1 2025. Acadia Pharmaceuticals reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for DAYBUE net sales at US$460–490 million, implying a full-year 2026 royalty income for Neuren of US$50–54 million (A$70–77 million).