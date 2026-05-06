EU Fraud Probe Rocks Croatian Farm Funds

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has initiated a criminal investigation into suspected corruption and fraud concerning European Union agricultural funds in Croatia. The EPPO, an independent public prosecution office of the European Union, is responsible for investigating, prosecuting, and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU. On Wednesday, police commenced gathering evidence across several central Croatian counties as part of the ongoing probe.

The investigation targets Croatian nationals implicated in alleged abuse of office and authority, receiving and offering bribes, subsidy fraud, and forgery of documents. These activities are believed to be part of a criminal association and have reportedly caused detriment to the EU’s financial interests. The EPPO stated it would not provide further specific details, citing the need to safeguard the outcome of the live proceedings.

In response to the probe, Croatia’s Agriculture Minister David Vlajcic affirmed his ministry’s commitment to transparency. He highlighted recent changes initiated within its Agency for agriculture payments and the ARKOD system, which records agricultural land use, as measures aimed at enhancing transparency and control over EU funds. Minister Vlajcic stated, “Our goal is to assure that each euro of public money comes to those who are entitled to it,” adding that the payment agency consistently reports irregularities, enabling bodies like the EPPO to act appropriately.

This Croatian investigation follows a similar scandal that has recently impacted Greece, also involving alleged fraud related to EU farm subsidies. Last year, European prosecutors charged numerous Greek stockbreeders with faking pastureland ownership to claim millions of euros in EU subsidies, reportedly with assistance from state employees and conservative politicians. That affair resulted in ministerial resignations, a record EU fine against Greece for subsidy mismanagement, and the lifting of immunity for 13 implicated Greek lawmakers.