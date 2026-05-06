Chime Achieves First-Ever Quarterly Profit Surge

Chime (CHYM.O), a prominent financial technology firm, has reported its first-ever quarterly profit, buoyed by robust consumer spending in the first three months of the year. The company offers digital-first banking services, primarily targeting everyday Americans, including those with limited credit histories who rely more on debit than credit. This significant milestone was driven by increased demand for its digital banking products, causing the company’s shares to climb 4% in extended trading, despite a roughly 14% year-to-date decline.

Consumer spending demonstrated resilience throughout the first quarter, with individuals and businesses maintaining spending trends that underpinned the payments sector, even amid broader macroeconomic volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Chime Finance Chief Matthew Newcomb noted a “broad resilience and consistency in consumer trends,” observing growth across both discretionary and non-discretionary spending categories. This performance comes ahead of the company’s previous expectation to achieve profitability in 2026, highlighting how new-age fintechs offering user-friendly platforms and lower fees are reshaping the banking industry.

During the quarter, Chime’s purchase volume, including outbound instant transfers, surged by 15% year-over-year to $40 billion, while its active members expanded by 19% to 10.2 million. The San Francisco-based firm posted revenue of $647 million, a 25% increase from the prior year, surpassing Street estimates, and recorded a net income of $53 million with an 8% net margin. For the second quarter, Chime projects revenue between $633 million and $643 million, closely aligned with Wall Street’s expectations of $641 million. The board of directors also approved an additional $200 million share repurchase plan, and Chime is set to broaden its product offerings in 2026, including membership tiers and investing, moving beyond its current focus.