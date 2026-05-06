JPMorgan Chase Faces Harassment Suit After Settlement Bid

JPMorgan Chase, a prominent global financial services firm and the largest U.S. bank, provides a wide array of services including investment banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and asset management. The banking giant recently attempted to settle with a former investment banker before he filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment, a bank spokesperson confirmed. Reports indicate the bank offered US$1 million to resolve the allegations, an offer the former banker reportedly rejected, seeking a larger sum. This development precedes a suit refiled last week in New York state court.

The plaintiff, identified as John Doe in court documents, is suing JPMorgan and leveraged finance executive Lorna Hajdini. Doe, a man of Asian descent who joined JPMorgan’s leveraged finance group as a senior vice president in March 2024, alleges he was subjected to sexual assault by Hajdini, claiming she used her seniority to coerce non-consensual sex acts. The suit further claims the leveraged finance team directed racial slurs at him. Doe reportedly lodged an internal complaint in May 2025, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan stated, “While we cannot comment on confidential discussions, we did try to reach an agreement to avoid the time and expense of litigation.” JPMorgan asserts that its internal investigation, which involved numerous employees, found no merit to the claims, and added that the complainant refused to participate. Lawyers representing Ms Hajdini have also denied the allegations, stating their client had no sexual or romantic relations with Doe and that his claims are entirely fabricated.

However, Daniel Kaiser, Doe’s lawyer, noted he was not involved in the prior settlement discussions but observed the substantial offer from the employer. He remarked that in his 30-plus year career, he had never seen an employer defendant make such a significant offer if they truly believed the allegations were “a complete fabrication.”