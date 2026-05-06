Warner Bros Discovery Streaming Unit Exceeds Revenue Forecasts

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), a global media and entertainment company operating a vast portfolio of content, brands, and streaming services including HBO Max, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue growth for its streaming unit. The segment recorded a 9% revenue increase to $2.89 billion in the first quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 7.6% growth. This strong performance was primarily driven by HBO Max’s aggressive international expansion, which significantly boosted subscriber growth and engagement, helping the company achieve overall revenue of $8.89 billion, largely in line with estimates.

Despite the robust streaming performance, Warner Bros Discovery’s net loss widened to $2.92 billion for the quarter. This substantial loss included a $2.8 billion termination fee paid to Netflix by Paramount Skydance, an obligation recorded by Warner Bros under the terms of their proposed $110 billion merger deal. This strategic merger is anticipated to bring together HBO Max and Paramount+ streaming services, aiming to create a formidable competitor to industry giants like Netflix and Disney. Based on current figures, the combined entity would boast over 220 million streaming subscribers, with Warner Bros Discovery ending March with more than 140 million and Paramount+ contributing 79.6 million.

The company’s strategy of leveraging its extensive library of HBO originals and global entertainment brands has been pivotal, especially with recent HBO Max launches in the UK and Ireland. This approach led to a 10% rise in subscriber-related revenue within its streaming segment. Warner Bros Discovery remains confident, stating it is on track to surpass 150 million global subscribers by the end of the current year. However, total advertising revenue for the quarter saw a 7% decline, impacted by the absence of National Basketball Association content and continued erosion of domestic linear television audiences.