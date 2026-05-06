Regener8 Resources Shareholders Greenlight Strategic Srebrenica North Acquisition

Regener8 Resources NL (ASX: R8R), an Australian mineral exploration company focused on identifying and developing polymetallic resources, has announced a significant step forward in its strategic expansion plans. The company confirmed today that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition of 100% of Orichalcum d.o.o., the entity that holds the Srebrenica North Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This key resolution was passed at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held earlier, providing the mandate for Regener8 to formally secure the silver, copper, antimony, zinc, and lead prospect.

With shareholder approval now firmly in place, Regener8 is set to swiftly execute the binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) and advance towards the completion of the acquisition in the coming weeks. Stephen Foley, Managing Director of Regener8, conveyed his appreciation for the strong shareholder support received. “We thank shareholders for the support shown at today’s EGM. The mandate to proceed with the Srebrenica North acquisition reflects the strategic value we see in establishing a foothold in one of Europe’s most active polymetallic districts,” Mr Foley stated, underlining the company’s vision for the project.

The company’s immediate focus will now shift to finalising the acquisition processes, as well as accelerating preparations for its maiden exploration program at the Srebrenica North Project. Regener8 highlighted its intention to move quickly to execute the SPA and progress to completion, while simultaneously readying its exploration activities to commence at the earliest opportunity. Detailed voting results from the EGM, outlining the specific outcomes of the resolutions, have been lodged separately with the ASX, in compliance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).