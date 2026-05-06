DPM Metals Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q1 2026

DPM Metals Inc. (ASX: DPM), a Canadian-based international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, has announced strong financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, soaring to US$310.36 million, up from US$144.15 million in the same period last year. Net earnings also saw a substantial rise, reaching US$165.91 million compared to US$33.50 million in Q1 2025. This performance translated into basic and diluted earnings per share of US$0.75, a marked improvement from US$0.19 year-over-year.

The impressive growth in revenue and earnings was partly underpinned by the inclusion of results from the Vareš operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the acquisition of Adriatic Metals plc on September 3, 2025. The Vareš mine, currently in a pre-commercial production phase, is expected to commence commercial production by the end of 2026, signalling further operational contributions. DPM’s total assets increased to US$3.20 billion as at March 31, 2026, from US$3.08 billion at December 31, 2025, while total liabilities decreased slightly to US$497.04 million from US$509.27 million over the same period.

The company also demonstrated a robust financial position, with cash and cash equivalents rising to US$575.49 million at March 31, 2026, up from US$497.80 million at December 31, 2025. Total shareholders’ equity expanded to US$2.71 billion from US$2.57 billion. DPM continued its commitment to shareholder returns, declaring a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per common share, consistent with the prior year. Furthermore, the company renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid, repurchasing 700,800 shares during the quarter as part of its ongoing capital management strategy, reinforcing its financial health and commitment to shareholder value.