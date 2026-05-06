Janus Electric Secures A$4.5 Million Placement for Growth Strategy

Janus Electric Holdings Limited (ASX: JNS) announced on 6 May 2026 that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.5 million, before costs, through a private placement. The placement will issue 26,450,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.17 per share. Janus Electric is an Australian innovator in heavy vehicle electrification, offering a turnkey solution through its patented battery swap platform, truck conversion kits, charging infrastructure, and integrated fleet management software. The company delivers a zero-emissions, full-service electrification model for the freight and logistics sector.

The placement garnered strong support from a diverse group of new and existing institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and sophisticated and professional investors across Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The issue price of A$0.17 per New Share represents a 17.1% discount to the company’s last traded price of A$0.205 on 4 May 2026, a 12.8% discount to the 5-day VWAP, and an 11.9% discount to the 15-day VWAP. The New Shares will rank equally with existing shares, and the placement is being completed in a single tranche using the company’s available ASX Listing Rule capacity.

The proceeds are earmarked to bolster Janus Electric’s growth strategy, with key allocations including activating battery supply, funding inventory for existing trucks and conversion kit manufacturing, and building sales capability with key hires in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada. Funds will also progress certification of Janus Charge & Change Stations and batteries in the US and Canada, alongside supporting working capital and systems improvements. Janus Electric CEO and Managing Director Ben Hutt expressed delight at the strong support, stating the funding would assist in progressing customer deployments and expanding the company’s dealer-led conversion model.

The company intends to seek shareholder approval for the issue of Placement Shares to related parties totalling A$250,000 and for the issue of 1,000,000 Lead Manager Options to Lynx Advisors Pty Ltd or its nominees. Settlement of the Placement is expected on Friday, 15 May 2026, with allotment and normal trading of the New Shares anticipated for Monday, 18 May 2026. Lynx Advisors Pty Ltd acted as Lead Manager, with Curran & Co Pty Ltd and SP Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd as Co-Managers.