ASX Climbs on Truce Hopes; DigiCo Soars

Australian shares posted a solid advance today, climbing over 1 per cent by midday (AEST) amid heightened optimism for a fresh Mid-East truce. This positive sentiment resonated across the market, notably boosting digital infrastructure developer DigiCo. The company, backed by HMC Capital, saw its shares soar by 17 per cent following the announcement of a $1 billion sale of its Chicago data centre. This strategic move is set to reduce DigiCo’s US footprint, allowing it to concentrate on expanding its flagship Sydney technology hub.

In key economic developments, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled plans for a $10 billion investment aimed at bolstering Australia’s fuel supplies. Funds to boost domestic refining capacity are also expected to feature in next week’s federal budget. Concurrently, Australia’s largest pharmacy chain, Chemist Warehouse, is making a determined push to enter the competitive UK market. The retailer aims to leverage its discounted health and beauty model, navigating a landscape dominated by established British brands such as Boots.

Meanwhile, corporate actions garnered attention as ARN clawed back 3.2 million shares from star radio duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson. The shares, valued at $3 million, were originally issued as performance incentives but have now been reclaimed amidst an ongoing contract dispute. Separately, Atlas Arteria advised shareholders to reject a proposed takeover, and electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi noted a decline in share value after warning of rising operational costs. Broader industry trends also indicate a growing focus on artificial intelligence, with new technologies increasingly targeting roles traditionally held by investment bankers.