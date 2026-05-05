US markets rise to fresh highs as oil eases; ASX set to open higher

US sharemarkets rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching fresh record highs as easing oil prices and strong earnings supported investor sentiment. The S&P 500 gained 0.81% to close at 7,259.22, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.03% to 25,326.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to finish at 49,298.25.

Oil prices moved lower during the session, helping lift broader equities. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9% to settle at US$102.27 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 3.99% to US$109.87.

Markets were also supported by another round of stronger-than-expected earnings results. DuPont de Nemours rose 8% after reporting earnings and revenue ahead of forecasts, while Anheuser-Busch InBev gained more than 8% following upbeat quarterly figures.

Technology and semiconductor stocks continued to outperform. Intel surged 13% after reports that Apple had held exploratory discussions around using Intel and Samsung Electronics to manufacture processors in the United States. Apple rose 2.6%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 4.2%. Advanced Micro Devices gained 4% ahead of its earnings release, while Micron Technology and Sandisk also rallied strongly.

Palantir Technologies was among the weaker performers, falling nearly 7% despite lifting full-year guidance, while PayPal declined after issuing softer commentary around its outlook.

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran remains fragile, though US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the agreement “certainly holds” and confirmed that commercial vessels had safely transited the Strait of Hormuz under US protection.





Australian Market Outlook

Australian shares are set to open higher, following gains on Wall Street and a pullback in oil prices. S&P/ASX 200 futures were up 38 points, or 0.4%, to 8,719.

Locally, Amcor is scheduled to release results on Wednesday, while Rio Tinto will hold its annual general meeting.