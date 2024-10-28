Dr Cathy Foley on turning the lucky country into a smart nation

Australia's Chief Scientist, Dr Cathy Foley, AO PSM, presents at the Semiconductor Australia 2024 conference. She highlights Australia’s strengths in tech development and outlines a vision for a sustainable economy led by innovation.
Topics discussed include:
- Insights from Dr Foley's research, reflecting on early challenges in semiconductor development and how they influenced her career.
- The rapid evolution of technology, and Australia's potential to lead in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the digital and quantum sectors. Dr Foley notes the importance of semiconductors, quantum tech and photonics in future-proofing the economy.
- The need to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels and primary materials to a more circular economy driven by innovation and sustainability.
- Australia’s existing strengths in research and development, and key achievements in digital and quantum technologies.
- Government initiatives and funding — such as the National Reconstruction Fund — are critical drivers for fostering innovation and supporting high-tech industries.
- The importance of a national strategy that includes collaboration between states, territories and industry to establish a strong and sustainable technology sector.