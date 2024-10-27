The digital economy's oil: Jonathan Belz on semiconductor investment strategies Interviews by Finance News Network October 28, 2024 09:00 AM Jonathan Belz, CEO and Co-Founder of BFA Global Investors, presents at the Semiconductor Australia 2024 conference. Citing examples like Nvidia’s rapid market cap increase, Belz discusses how AI, 5G, and data centres are shaping a new era for the sector. Topics include:Investment insights: Belz shares insights from his 20-year career across Sydney, New York and Hong Kong, with experience in both public and private markets.Semiconductors' critical role: The centrality of semiconductors in advancing AI, 5G, and renewable energy technologies. Belz calls them the “oil of the digital economy”.Nvidia’s growth: Belz highlights Nvidia’s rapid increase in market cap, signifying the explosive potential within the semiconductor industry.Investment diversification: Belz recommends diversifying investments across the semiconductor value chain, including chipmakers, infrastructure providers, and data centres, and including companies like Nvidia, TSMC, and ASML, to mitigate cyclical risks and geopolitical uncertainties.Tech giants’ investment in chips: Companies like Amazon, Google, and Meta are noted for their substantial investments in custom chips, showcasing the growing importance of semiconductors in AI and data centres.Government support and global alignment: Belz discusses the impact of government initiatives like the US Chips Act and Europe’s semiconductor funding, suggesting that Australia can align with these efforts to boost its own semiconductor sector.