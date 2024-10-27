Arovella receives R&D tax incentive and new advisory board

Arovella Therapeuticshas recently released its quarterly report, announcing the receipt of a $3.0 million Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive refund, with an additional $0.3 million expected shortly. This funding enhances Arovella’s financial position as it advances its lead asset, ALA-101, towards first-in-human clinical trials. CEO Dr Michael Baker stated, “The R&D Tax Incentive scheme provides valuable support for companies such as Arovella, and we look forward to using these funds to advance our programs towards the clinic”.ALA-101 is a CAR-T cell therapy for CD19-positive blood cancers, such as B-cell lymphomas and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). It uses CAR-iNKT cells, which are engineered immune cells aimed at enhancing the efficacy and safety of traditional CAR-T cell treatments. By targeting the CD19 protein, ALA-101 aims to selectively attack cancerous B-cells.In a strategic move, Arovella has also formed a Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) comprising three leading oncologists. The board is tasked with providing expert guidance as the company prepares for its investigational new drug (IND) application and the launch of its Phase 1 clinical trial targeting CD19-positive blood cancers. Notable appointments to the CAB include Dr Salvatore Fiorenza from Epworth Healthcare and Professor Sattva Neelapu from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, both recognised for their expertise in CAR-T cell therapies.