CAR Group expands global reach with strategic acquisitions

CAR Group, a leader in online automotive marketplaces, has reported a robust first quarter for FY25, with a 41% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. This growth is largely attributed to the integration of key acquisitions, such as Trader Interactive in the US and Webmotors in Brazil, which have broadened CAR Group’s international footprint. “These acquisitions are central to our strategy of expanding in key markets while enhancing our technology platform,” said CEO Cameron McIntyre in a recent announcement.CAR Group’s latest figures reveal that international markets have become a key revenue driver. Latin America, in particular, experienced a 31% increase in revenue, fuelled by new product offerings and a focus on expanding dealer networks across the region. North America also saw double-digit growth. In Australia, dealer revenue climbed by 13%, thanks to strong lead volumes and innovations in digital advertising.Beyond financial gains, CAR Group is actively investing in digital transformation and sustainable practices. The company recently rolled out a new AI-driven platform to streamline vehicle transactions, aiming to make buying and selling cars easier and more efficient across all markets.