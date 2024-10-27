ResMed posts double-digit revenue growth driven by sleep device sales

ResMed, a global leader in sleep and respiratory care, reported strong results for the first quarter of FY25, with revenue climbing 11% year-over-year to $1.2bn. This growth was driven by robust sales of sleep apnoea devices and a growing presence in the digital health sector. Gross margins improved to 58.6%, as operational efficiencies and increased device sales bolstered the bottom line. Operating profit saw a substantial increase, rising 34% to $387.3m.The company’s recent performance is closely tied to its long-term "2030 Strategy", which aims to transform the landscape of digital health and medical devices. A significant element of this strategy is the integration of AI and machine learning to personalise patient care. For example, the newly launched AirTouch N30i CPAP mask integrates with ResMed’s AI-driven platform, which leverages data from devices like AirSense and the myAir app. This connection enables clinicians to provide tailored therapy adjustments, improving patient outcomes by analysing sleep patterns and device usage data collected from ResMed’s cloud-based system.Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, commented: “By integrating AI and data analytics with our sleep apnea products, we are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of therapy, ensuring each patient gets the best possible care.”ResMed’s strategy also includes broadening its market focus to conditions like insomnia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.