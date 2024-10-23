MA Financial sees robust growth in asset management and lending

MA Financial Groupreported a strong Q3 FY24 performance, with assets under management growing to $9.9bn, an 11% increase year-on-year. The company achieved record gross fund inflows of $1.6bn in the first nine months of 2024, a 25% rise compared to the prior corresponding period. Notably, institutional commitments to its Australian Real Estate Credit Vehicle exceeded $500m, with the fund expected to surpass its $700m target by the end of FY24.The company’s lending platform, Finsure, continued to expand, managing $128bn in loans, up 24% year-on-year. Additionally, MA Money’s loan book surged 180% to $1.7bn, reaching breakeven in monthly earnings for the first time in September 2024.MA Financial's co-CEO Chris Wyke commented, "Our business momentum continues to build across asset management and lending, with key milestones such as MA Money’s second $500m Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities issuance, further diversifying our funding sources."