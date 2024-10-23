Changing of the guard at Domain Holdings

Domain Holdings Australiahas announced the upcoming departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jason Pellegrino, after six years in the role. Pellegrino, who joined Domain in 2018, will continue in his position for up to six months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.Pellegrino’s tenure saw Domain transition from a traditional classifieds business to a technology-driven property marketplace. During his time, the company navigated challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic while improving its digital infrastructure and corporate culture. Domain Chair Nick Falloon praised Pellegrino for his leadership, stating, “Jason leaves Domain in a strong financial, operational, and cultural position.”The search for Pellegrino's successor is currently underway. Matt Stanton, acting CEO of Nine Entertainment Co, Domain's major shareholder, commended Pellegrino for his contribution, especially in building a positive work environment. Pellegrino himself reflected on his time at Domain, saying, “With the company in a strong financial position and the property market robust, now is the right time for this transition.”