Mad Paws claws back profits with 80% EBITDA improvement

Company News

by Finance News Network October 23, 2024 10:46 AM

Mad Paws Holdings (ASX:MPA) reported $7m in revenue for Q1 FY25, a slight 2% decline compared to the same period last year. Excluding underperforming brands Sash and Waggly, the company saw a 10% revenue rise, signalling resilience in core operations.

The company continues to improve its cash position, achieving a breakeven in Group Cash EBITDA—an 80% improvement year-on-year. Key segments like the Marketplace grew by 12%, contributing to a $0.8m cash EBITDA with a 41% margin, a figure boosted by increased booking values and strong results from a new marketing campaign launched in August.

CEO Justus Hammer expressed optimism: “Our focus on profitability has paid off, with Cash EBITDA break-even this quarter. As we approach our peak growth period, we’re excited by the initial results from our marketing push, which drove a 19% increase in new customers in October.”

While ecommerce revenue declined by 7% compared to last year, the exclusion of the underperforming brands resulted in a 10% rise. The above-the-line media campaign, targeting Melbourne and Brisbane, has been instrumental in reversing earlier trends. A further campaign phase will roll out in November across Sydney and Brisbane.

Mad Paws has also appointed Highbury Partnership to explore potential external interests in its business.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?