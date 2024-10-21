Atturra reports 36% revenue jump

Atturra, an advisory and technology services firm, reported impressive revenue growth of 36% for FY24, reaching $243.4 million, as highlighted at its Annual General Meeting on 21 October 2024. This growth was bolstered by acquisitions in managed services and HR solutions, which have further diversified the company’s revenue streams. Underlying EBITDA increased by 21% to $25.5 million, reflecting the company’s strong performance and strategic investments.Stephen Kowal, Atturra’s CEO, emphasised the company’s solid balance sheet, with $60.6 million in cash reserves, positioning it for further growth and acquisitions. “Our recent acquisitions not only expand our capabilities but also increase our recurring revenue streams, setting the stage for sustained growth in FY25 and beyond,” Kowal remarked.Atturra’s client base has grown significantly, with over 80 new clients added this year, showcasing the company's ability to attract major public and private sector organisations. Looking forward, the company has set ambitious targets for FY25, forecasting revenue of over $292 million and continued EBITDA growth.