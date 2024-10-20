Race Oncology concludes successful Phase 1b/2 trial, secures R&D tax incentive

Race Oncologyhas completed its Phase 1b/2 trial of bisantrene in combination with clofarabine and fludarabine for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). AML is a type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow and often moves into the blood. It is characterised by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells, which can interfere with the production of normal blood cells. The disease progresses quickly and is most common in older adults.The trial met its prespecified efficacy endpoint, with 40% of evaluable patients showing a positive response to the treatment. This marks a significant step forward for Race Oncology’s lead asset, bisantrene, which is also being investigated for its cardioprotective properties in cancer treatments.CEO Dr Daniel Tillett commented, “Our team continues to make great strides in advancing bisantrene into new clinical applications, and we are thrilled with the trial’s success in AML. The recently secured $20 million R&D tax incentive from the Australian Government will further accelerate our research and help bring RC220 to patients sooner.”