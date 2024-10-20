Acusensus to trial cutting-edge road safety technology in Queensland

Acusensus Limitedis set to trial its Behaviour Awareness Monitoring (BAM) system on Queensland roads by the end of 2024. This innovative system, designed to reduce dangerous driving behaviour, alerts drivers in real-time if they are using mobile phones or tailgating. The BAM system also rewards safe driving practices, enhancing community education around road safety.Acusensus CEO Alexander Jannink emphasised the significance of the initiative, saying, “Real-time intervention can save lives by influencing driver behaviour before an accident occurs. BAM is a critical advancement in road safety technology, and we are thrilled to partner with Queensland's Department of Transport on this important trial.” The company has already seen success with similar technologies in other regions, including South Australia's mobile phone detection cameras.Financially, Acusensus has seen steady growth, with FY24 revenue up 18.14% to $49.63 million.