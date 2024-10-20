Strike Energy reports exceptional results from Erregulla Deep-1 testing

Strike Energy (ASX: STX) has announced remarkable production testing results from its Erregulla Deep-1 (ED-1) gas well, solidifying its potential impact on the West Erregulla gas field development. The ED-1 well, the deepest onshore well ever drilled in Australia, demonstrated stabilized flow rates of 53 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and a notable flowing wellhead pressure of 5,515 psi.The testing revealed the Kingia Sandstone gas discovery's extraordinary qualities, including extremely high reservoir pressure, substantial permeability, and minimal impurities, such as a CO2 content of approximately 4%. Importantly, no sand or formation water was produced during the tests, enhancing the well's viability as a future producer.Managing Director Stuart Nicholls commented, "ED-1 has performed exceptionally while on test over the last three weeks. This result confirms that ED-1 is one of the best wells ever drilled in the Perth Basin, with extremely high deliverability and low impurity."The well will now be suspended for future production, as Strike Energy plans to incorporate it into the Field Development Plan for the Joint Venture.