Sea of red: ASX down 0.78%

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.78 per cent lower at 8,293.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 59 points.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Financials, down 0.18 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 2.39 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia, trading 2.33 per cent higher at $6.16. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand Mercury NZThe worst-performing large cap is WiseTech Global, trading 3.92 per cent lower at $122.02. It is followed by shares in Fortescueand BlueScope SteelGold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.5 per cent lower at US$99.75 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.3 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.99 US cents.