Farming smarter: Aerometrexs LiDAR takes the field

Aerometrexhas secured a significant new LiDAR contract worth approximately $0.85 million with Australian AgTech company Agronomeye. The contract will see Aerometrex provide high-resolution LiDAR data to support the development of landscape models and carbon farming projects. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainable land management practices by integrating Aerometrex’s LiDAR data into Agronomeye’s AgTwin™ platform.This new project further strengthens Aerometrex’s ongoing partnership with Agronomeye, which has been in place since 2020. Since July 2024, the two companies have worked together on contracts worth over $1.05 million. The LiDAR data from Aerometrex will enable more efficient land use, supporting applications such as biodiversity enhancement, water use efficiency, and carbon market initiatives.Steve Masters, CEO of Aerometrex, commented, "This project is an exciting addition to our portfolio, highlighting the value of our LiDAR products in environmental sustainability and smart farming. It reinforces our capability to deliver precise, high-quality data solutions to critical sectors."Agronomeye CEO Stu Adam also praised the partnership, stating, "Aerometrex continues to provide premium solutions that are essential for the integrity of our projects. Their LiDAR services play a crucial role in empowering the agricultural sector."With the project expected to be completed by January 2025, Aerometrex remains focused on unlocking further opportunities in emerging technology fields that require advanced LiDAR solutions.