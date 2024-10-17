Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Altech Batteries, Cygnus Metals

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps October 17, 2024 11:41 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) has fully recruited participants for Part A of its Phase I study evaluating IMP761, a novel LAG-3 immunotherapy. The single-dose, placebo-controlled trial has been completed without any safety issues following drug administration. Shares are trading 2.46 per cent higher at 31.25 cents.

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) has achieved a significant milestone with its Silumina Anodes TM technology, reporting an average 55% increase in lithium battery anode energy capacity. This improvement builds on a previous 30% increase by blending 10% alumina-coated silicon particles with battery-grade graphite to create a composite anode. Shares are trading 2.38 per cent higher at 4.3 cents.

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) has raised A$11.0 million through a placement of approx. (153 million)152,777,778 shares at A$0.072 each, driven by strong demand that required scaling back of applications. The placement consists of two tranches, with Tranche 1 raising approximately A$6.8 million and Tranche 2 raising A$4.2 million, while the company will collaborate with Doré Copper Mining Corp. during their merger process. Shares are trading 68.75 per cent higher at 13.5 cents.  

