Euro Manganese powers up for EV market

Euro Manganesehas successfully completed a critical five-day continuous operation of its Chvaletice Manganese Project’s demonstration plant, surpassing its production target by 30%. The plant produced 172kg of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), well above the goal of 132kg. This achievement marks a major step forward in Euro Manganese's efforts to establish Europe’s only high-purity manganese source, essential for the electric vehicle (EV) battery market.The Chvaletice Project, located in the Czech Republic, aims to recycle historic mine tailings, creating a waste-to-value proposition that meets the growing demand for sustainably sourced battery materials. According to CEO Dr Matthew James, “The successful completion of this program demonstrates the technical maturity of the Chvaletice Project and positions us well to meet the increasing global demand for high-purity manganese as EV battery chemistries evolve.”Additionally, Euro Manganese recently signed an offtake agreement with Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a US-based cathode specialist, securing a significant share of the project’s future production. This strategic partnership further strengthens Euro Manganese’s foothold in the EV supply chain.The company continues to await final approvals and navigate regulatory processes, with federal decisions expected by Q1 2025.