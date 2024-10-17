Askari identifies new high-grade copper-gold targets at Horry

Askari Metalshas reported promising exploration results from its Horry Copper-Gold Project in Western Australia. The company completed a strategic review of the project, which revealed multiple high-grade copper and gold mineralisation zones, presenting immediate drilling opportunities. These findings follow Askari’s 2022 drilling program, which consisted of 29 drill holes spanning 2,096m.Key intersections from the Horry Horse prospect include 4m at 1.8% copper, with a high-grade section of 2m at 3.6% copper and 0.2 g/t gold from just 26m. Additionally, gold exploration at the Western Lead prospect produced notable results, such as 2m at 5.5 g/t gold from 10m.Managing Director Gino D'Anna highlighted the significance of these results: “We are very encouraged by the high-grade copper and gold intersections at Horry. These results, coupled with strong commodity pricing, provide us with excellent follow-up targets. The Horry project remains largely unexplored at depth, and we anticipate more significant findings as we advance our exploration campaigns.”