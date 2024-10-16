Clarity Pharmaceuticals achieves milestones in prostate cancer trial

Clarity Pharmaceuticalshas reported significant developments in its SECuRE trial, which is evaluating the efficacy of 67Cu-SAR-bisPSMA for the treatment of prostate cancer. The third participant in cohort 4, a 93-year-old man with over 26 years of prostate cancer history, has completed the Dose Limiting Toxicity (DLT) period after receiving two doses of the treatment. No DLTs were reported, and the only adverse event experienced was mild nausea, which resolved.Preliminary efficacy data indicates that all three participants in this cohort experienced reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, with the most substantial decrease recorded at 95.7%. Clarity Pharmaceuticals plans to enrol three additional participants in cohort 4 to further investigate the treatment's potential.Dr Alan Taylor, Executive Chairperson of Clarity Pharmaceuticals, stated, “The early responses highlight the promise of our proprietary molecule, SAR-bisPSMA, especially in patients with limited treatment options.” He emphasised that the trial's findings could guide future clinical strategies for patients with advanced prostate cancer.