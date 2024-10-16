Pro Medicus secures $32m contract extension

Pro Medicus Limited, a leading player in healthcare informatics, has announced a significant five-year contract extension valued at a minimum of $32 million with a prominent Australian radiology network. This extension pertains to the company’s Radiology Information System (RIS) product, Visage RIS.Dr Sam Hupert, CEO of Pro Medicus, stated, “This contract extension cements our leadership position when it comes to RIS in the Australian market.”Founded in 1983, Pro Medicus has established itself as a global provider of advanced medical imaging solutions, with offices in Melbourne, Berlin and San Diego. The company’s suite of products includes RIS, PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System), and AI-driven solutions, offering a range of services to hospitals and imaging centres.